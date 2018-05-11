Japanese Automakers Struggle With Having Enough American Content

Agent009 submitted on 11/5/2018Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:51:21 AM

1 user comments | Views : 558 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.autonews.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

North America's automakers all face a new reality of sourcing vehicle content under the free-trade deal agreed to by the U.

S., Canada and Mexico.

But for Japan's auto companies, the moment is particularly worrisome.

After decades of building vehicles in relative stability in North America and spending billions of dollars to move factory capacity and suppliers from Japan, the Japanese now must re-examine their supply chains and plant investments to make sure they can meet the local- content rules of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement.



Read Article


Japanese Automakers Struggle With Having Enough American Content

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

atc98092

My Outback was built in the US, but the percentage of US content is still under 50%. Probably because the engine and trans are still sourced from Japan. Looking at some images of the Monroney sticker from past years, it appears the North American content percentage has actually gone down. 2008 shows 55% US content, while 2014 and 2017 was 45%. The wife has the car right now, so I can't check the sticker for 2018.

atc98092 (View Profile)

Posted on 11/5/2018 11:07:50 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]