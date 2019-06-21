Japanese Meddling Played A Role In Collapse Of FCA And Renault Merger Deal

The Japanese government played a role in the breakdown of merger talks between Renault SA and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV earlier this month, weighing in with concerns the combination could harm Nissan Motor Co.

, people familiar with the matter said.

Japan signaled its misgivings over the deal to the French government, said the people, asking not to be identified speaking about the negotiations. France -- Renault’s most powerful shareholder -- then sought a pause in the talks for more time to win Nissan’s support, provoking Fiat to withdraw its offer.



