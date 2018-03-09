Jay Leno is an all-around car freak and there's no doubting his rather encyclopedic knowledge of autos. But, there's one caveat to all that. He's done very well due to his career in front of the camera and, well, he's not like normal people.



So, his clear love for Tesla is a bit tainted in my eyes. He doesn't have to deal with the day-to-day nannies since he has about, I don't know, 300-400 cars at his disposal.



Regardless, as he does appreciate all forms of engineering, it's no wonder his YouTube channel posted a clip showing him with Teslas of the past, present and future. That would be the original Roadster, the Model 3 and the next-gen Roadster concept.



Having said that, I'll let you watch the clip and weigh in. What do YOU make of this segment?







Jay Leno takes a spin in the fastest production car ever made. With 3 motors, 10,000Nm of torque and a top speed of 250+ mph, the 2020 Tesla Roadster is more like a fighter plane. Watch Jay Leno’s Garage Thursdays at 10p ET/PT On CNBC!



