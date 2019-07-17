Jay Leno Explains WHY He Drives A Tesla - What Is Your Excuse On Why You Don't?

Late-night talk show legend Jay Leno is a car nut. For those unaware, he has a website and TV show entitled Jay Leno's Garage. Leno is a car collector and uses the show to provide insight into his massive collection. He owns some 300 vehicles and more than half of them are cars. The remainder is comprised of motorcycles and motorbikes.



As you probably well know if you follow the segment, Leno is a huge Tesla fan. He currently owns a Model S and has recently test-driven a Model 3 and a Tesla Roadster prototype. Of course, this all makes perfect sense due to his love for fast, sporty, and unique vehicles. However, in a recent interview with CNBC, Leno touched on some of the less obvious — but arguably much more important — reasons he's a fan of Tesla.





