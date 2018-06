Jeep has not been shy regarding its planned Grand Wagoneer revival. Larger and more luxurious than the Grand Cherokee, the new Grand Wagoneer will be the brand’s future flagship SUV. There’s only one problem: it has still not debuted, and this is causing Jeep dealerships some justifiable concerns. According to Automotive News, some of these dealers are worried about rising gasoline prices and interest rates that will make the Grand Wagoneer more difficult to sell.



Read Article