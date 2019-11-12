Jeep Goes Green With Atr Least 10 PHEVs Launching By 2022

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles' five-year strategic plan from 2018 put a major focus on electrification with all of the corporation's brands planned to get hybridized powertrains. Jeep will be one of the fastest automakers from the group to embrace electrification with the brand’s entire lineup planned to have hybrid versions by 2022. Depending on the market, Jeep will offer plug-in hybrids or battery-electric vehicles. This should make the manufacturer “the greenest SUV brand in the world,” according to its Global President Christian Meunièr. Speaking at a recent Jeep drive event in New Zealand, he added that the hybrid Jeep models will be “the best Jeeps ever,” also telling WhichCar that these would be the most capable and fastest Jeep models to date.



