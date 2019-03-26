Jeep Says Gladiator's Key To Success Will Be Being Different

Americans bought 524,000 midsize pickups last year — about 1,400 a day — but not one of them had removable doors.

In a few weeks, that small but noteworthy gap in the market will be filled by the Jeep Gladiator, an all-new rig that represents Fiat Chrysler's initial bid to buccaneer its way back into one of the industry's hottest segments.

The long awaited Gladiator is drastically different from rival trucks — and it's not just the doors. To further motor en plein air, the windshield folds down and the hardtop comes off. The tailgate can be locked at a half-lowered position to better support a stack of plywood. And the manual transmission is standard — which these days is about as on-trend as an eight-track stereo.