Jeep Says Gladiator's Key To Success Will Be Being Different

Agent009 submitted on 3/26/2019Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:40:57 AM

0 user comments | Views : 496 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.autonews.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Americans bought 524,000 midsize pickups last year — about 1,400 a day — but not one of them had removable doors.

In a few weeks, that small but noteworthy gap in the market will be filled by the Jeep Gladiator, an all-new rig that represents Fiat Chrysler's initial bid to buccaneer its way back into one of the industry's hottest segments.

The long awaited Gladiator is drastically different from rival trucks — and it's not just the doors. To further motor en plein air, the windshield folds down and the hardtop comes off. The tailgate can be locked at a half-lowered position to better support a stack of plywood. And the manual transmission is standard — which these days is about as on-trend as an eight-track stereo.



Read Article


Jeep Says Gladiator's Key To Success Will Be Being Different

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]