Jeep Wranglers NEVER Needed Steep Discounts — WHY Are Their Prices And Resale Values Imploding?

We continue to keep an eye on the latest, all-new Jeep Wrangler.

Dubbed the JL, we've noticed several things particularly interesting about the latest gen model.

First, while its new design brought a more refined package, overall, it struck us as a bit too femme. While we were initially pumped for a pick-up truck variant, thanks to the Easter Jeep Safari concepts of previous years, the production Gladiator has some funny proportions and angles.

Second, we've been keeping track of both the JK and JL Wranglers. Simply put, the JK has stronger values whereas the JL has been weak from the get go.

Last, but not least, we've started to see an influx of advertisements from local dealers offering quite a bit of cash on the hood for an all-new Wrangler. Here's the thing, though: Wranglers NEVER needed steep discounts before — especially in SoCal.

That said, I am left wondering: WHY are the JL Wrangler's price and resale value imploding?



valhallakey

I would guess from some of the people I know that have recently owned them, they either loved them or hated them. A lot of the haters thought they were getting a hip SUV and had no idea that a Jeep does not ride or drive like an SUV. They have certainly improved a lot in refinement etc... over the last 20 years or so but they are still a Jeep and not a cool alternative to an X3. Anyways I would guess there were quite a few people out there who made that same miscalculation during the rise of the SUV era which then created a glut of used Wranglers when they figured out they were not a Minivan made to look tough(er).

Posted on 6/26/2019 1:09:19 AM   

