We continue to keep an eye on the latest, all-new Jeep Wrangler. Dubbed the JL, we've noticed several things particularly interesting about the latest gen model.



First, while its new design brought a more refined package, overall, it struck us as a bit too femme. While we were initially pumped for a pick-up truck variant, thanks to the Easter Jeep Safari concepts of previous years, the production Gladiator has some funny proportions and angles.



Second, we've been keeping track of both the JK and JL Wranglers. Simply put, the JK has stronger values whereas the JL has been weak from the get go.



Last, but not least, we've started to see an influx of advertisements from local dealers offering quite a bit of cash on the hood for an all-new Wrangler. Here's the thing, though: Wranglers NEVER needed steep discounts before — especially in SoCal.



That said, I am left wondering: WHY are the JL Wrangler's price and resale value imploding?





