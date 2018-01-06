Jeep's CEO Lays Out The Company's Five-year Plan — Are You OPTIMISTIC or PESSIMISTIC About What's To Come?

In today's big-time announcement, the company laid out plans for the next five years. Assuming the Jeep brand doesn't get sold off, it sounds pretty interesting.



We'll see though.



According to reports, Jeep will be introducing two models each year until 2022. This will include vehicles such as the much rumored about Grand Wagoneer, a Wrangler pick up truck and four all-new, electric sport-utility vehicles. In addition, a "baby" Jeep will appear beneath the Renegade, which is a bit of a surprise because we can't imagine a smaller Jeep than the currently existing Renegade.



And, hold onto your hats. That's because two all-new sub-brands will be launched to join the Trailhawk and Trackhawk. To give you a taste, the company revealed one of the sub-brands: Desert Hawk. These will be modified vehicles focused on high-speed sand performance. The second one has yet to be named but will be focused on urban environments.



Perhaps that's where electrification will come into the picture?



Get a better idea of what's coming down the 'pike via the image below.



Do YOU dig what Fiat Chrysler Automobiles' Jeep division is up to? What would YOU change?











