Jeep's CEO Lays Out The Company's Five-year Plan — Are You OPTIMISTIC or PESSIMISTIC About What's To Come?

Agent00R submitted on 6/1/2018Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:10:30 PM

6 user comments | Views : 2,666 | Category: Spy News | Source: www.autospies.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

In today's big-time announcement, the company laid out plans for the next five years.

Assuming the Jeep brand doesn't get sold off, it sounds pretty interesting.

We'll see though.

According to reports, Jeep will be introducing two models each year until 2022. This will include vehicles such as the much rumored about Grand Wagoneer, a Wrangler pick up truck and four all-new, electric sport-utility vehicles. In addition, a "baby" Jeep will appear beneath the Renegade, which is a bit of a surprise because we can't imagine a smaller Jeep than the currently existing Renegade.

And, hold onto your hats. That's because two all-new sub-brands will be launched to join the Trailhawk and Trackhawk. To give you a taste, the company revealed one of the sub-brands: Desert Hawk. These will be modified vehicles focused on high-speed sand performance. The second one has yet to be named but will be focused on urban environments.

Perhaps that's where electrification will come into the picture?

Get a better idea of what's coming down the 'pike via the image below.

Do YOU dig what Fiat Chrysler Automobiles' Jeep division is up to? What would YOU change?






Jeep's CEO Lays Out The Company's Five-year Plan — Are You OPTIMISTIC or PESSIMISTIC About What's To Come?

About the Author

Agent00R

"There are two opinions in this world. Mine and the wrong one." -- Jeremy Clarkson

Agent00R (View Profile)


User Comments

MDarringer

If FCA's plans for product have fallen through so many times due to lack of funding for projects, why should we believe that anything has changed?

And even if all the Jeep products come through, they will be going into a saturated market.

This is just Sergio tidying things up before a sale.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 6/1/2018 9:23:39 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

garysandiego

What gets me is the implication that they can sell basically the same Chrysler 300 for 17+ years. Thus, I don't think this is a serious plan. Probably window dressing in hopes of attracting a buyer.

garysandiego (View Profile)

Posted on 6/1/2018 10:52:47 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 3   

MDarringer

To a buyer it's signaling:

Jeep and Ram are hot as hell and want them.

Fiat, Chrysler, and Dodge are not going to be an ongoing engineering commitment.

Maserati and Alfa are there to see if you're dumb enough to believe they are worth something.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 6/1/2018 11:20:04 PM | | Votes: 2   

TomM

This is a clear bet that Oil prices remain stable - something that is not so sure right now. IN addition - it also essentially eliminates emerging markets - where FIAT once dominated around the world.

I agree - this is clearly an attempt to sell the company -

TomM (View Profile)

Posted on 6/2/2018 8:27:16 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

carloslassiter

Maserati and Alfa are there to see if you're dumb enough to believe they are worth something.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------
Let me guess - you'd prefer a Kia?

carloslassiter (View Profile)

Posted on 6/2/2018 10:11:00 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

MDarringer

@carlosasshatter You're being illogical.

Qporte failed to get the market share Maserati needed in that segment.
Ghibli failed to get the market share Maserati needed in that segment.
Levante failed to get the market share Maserati needed in that segment.

The above are all riding on the old and outdated LX chassis.

Giulia failed to get the market share Alfa-Romeo needed in that segment.
Stelvio failed to get the market share Alfa-Romeo needed in that segment.

So Maserati represents outdated vehicles that will require billions of dollars to attempt to revitalize should a suitor be found.

Alfa-Romeo represents supposedly new vehicles that have failed on introduction to make inroads into the premium market with any real volume. Thus Alfa-Romeo represents billions of dollars in investment to figure out how to revitalize the revitalization.

The two brands are worthless.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 6/2/2018 10:47:42 AM | | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]