Jennifer Aniston Finally Makes A Chevy Look HOT And Gives Us A Reason To Get Into The BACKSEAT!

When it comes to A-list celebrities, it's pretty hard to think of a female actress that's as stunning at 50 years old as Jennifer Aniston.
How does she do it?
Well, when you have a team of stylists, make up artists, hair experts and lord knows what else, it certainly helps.
Still riding high from her win at last night's Screen Actor's Guild (SAG) awards for her work on Apple's The Morning Show, Aniston posted today to show us a bit of a look behind the scenes as well as express her gratitude for her "W."
While I've never worn a dress, it seems like it must not be too much fun traveling from home to the red carpet. Aniston posted a pic showing her slouched in the back of what we guess to be a Chevrolet Tahoe/Suburban as she attempted to avoid wrinkles on her body-hugging number.
Frankly, we're thinking she and the dress look better in the second picture anyhow.
