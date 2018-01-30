Jensen Range Rover Chieftain delivers superior off-road capability from 560hp V8 engine

When looking at this Range Rover Chieftain that was tuned by Jensen International, the first word that will enter your mind would probably be “classic” or “old school”.

But that is before you see how this off roader performs. Yup, it is not just like any truck out there as it is built to conquer Mt. Everest, and you can totally rely on its skills.

Thanks to Jensen International for giving its CTS-V a little more push. Yes, the same 6.2 liter V8 had been supercharged, now giving it an output of 560 horsepower and it now comes with 556 pound-feet of torque. This engine then works with a six speed automatic transmission that is connected to a GM-sourced transfer box.

User Comments

For folks who liked the boxiness of the 1970s :-/ Let's see if there's actually a market for these.

