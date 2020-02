People of the greater Las Vegas area, be warned: Your fine metropolis is currently playing host to the first mass press drive of the mid-engine 2020 Chevrolet Corvette C8. That means dozens upon dozens of journalists are wandering those unfamiliar desert roads as they take their first crack at one of the most highly-hyped cars of the last decade (The Drive's review is coming next week!). Ergo, the chance of something dangerous happening is just a little bit higher.



