Journalist Believes The Government Forces Us To Drive Automobiles - Is That True?

Agent009 submitted on 7/11/2019Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:40:33 AM

1 user comments | Views : 940 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.theatlantic.com

In a country where the laws compel the use of cars, Americans are condemned to lose friends and relatives to traffic violence.

My childhood neighbor was a varsity student-athlete, the president of the junior class, and the most popular girl in school. One day in September 1995, a car crash took her life. She had been driving home on the freeway when her car went across the median and collided with one going the opposite direction, killing both drivers. A third vehicle was said to have struck her car moments before, causing her to lose control. The police put out a call for information, apparently without success.

User Comments

PUGPROUD

Sad story but America builds roads to accommodate what its populace wants... freedom to come and go whenever they want. I drive senior citizens who are too old to drive to various appointments, social gatherings, etc and to a person the one day they talk about most and remember most is the day someone (usually a relative) took away their car keys for good. The vast majority of people want to drive, to be in control of their time and movement. A real problem is that driver's ed is no longer taught, penalties for driving under the influence are not severe enough (though getting tougher), phone and texting while driving, plus less civility (me first) toward other drivers and pedestrians.

