Ever since the Indian automaker Mahindra announced plans to sell its extremely Jeep-like Roxor off-roader in America, Fiat-Chrysler's been aiming to stop it. It's been a two-year legal fight so far, but now Jeep's parent company appears to be winning as a judge with the United States International Trade Commission has decided the Mahindra Roxor infringes on Jeep's trade dress—i.e. the visual touches that give a copyrighted product its unique appearance—in six key areas.



Read Article