Just ANOTHER SUV? Ford Releases First Look Of Mustang Inspired EV

Ford has released the first pictures of the prototype for its upcoming first car built to be electric from the ground up: It’s inspired by the Mustang.

Last year, Ford said that it was going “all-in” on EVs following the ousting of CEO Mark Fields and appointment of Jim Hackett.

Hackett formed a new internal team, called “Team Edison,” to oversee electric car programs. He also shifted one-third of internal combustion engine investments to electric cars, but the company is still investing more in the former than the latter.



