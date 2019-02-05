Just Days After Encouraging Fans Not To Lose Faith On The 370Z, Nissan Discontinues The Convertible

lmost exactly a decade after the 370Z went on sale in North America, Nissan has confirmed that the convertible version of the aging sports coupe will disappear from the company’s lineup after the 2019 model year. News of the discontinuation comes as anticipation builds (it’s had a long time to build) for a next-generation Z car — a yet-unseen vehicle at the center of years of rumors. A rear-drive-only coupe with plenty of power up front and a profile that apes classic zeds of yore, the 370Z’s advanced age was apparent when we tested one late last year. Slumping sales — a trait not specific to the Nissan — sparked murmurs that the automaker might scrap a new iteration altogether, but Nissan nipped that assertion in the bud. Drop-top fans, however, can say goodbye to the topless Z variant. At least for now.



