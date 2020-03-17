Just How Fast Is The Polestar 1 Against The i8 or 911? - You Are About To Find Out

The Polestar 1 brings with it concept car looks and an innovative hybrid powertrain and is certainly one of the most intriguing sports cars on the market.

But, how does it perform against a pair of more established sports cars? This video from Auto Motor und Sport over in Germany answers that question.

We don’t speak German but the first 7-minutes of the video appears to simply provide a run-down of the cars, so feel free to skip ahead to the actual race. The race, by the way, is surprisingly close and well worth watching.

 



