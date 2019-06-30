Just How IMPORTANT Are TIRES For YOU In Your High-performance Vehicle?

I like to think that I am intellectually curious.

So, I try to learn something new as frequent as possible. When it comes to all things technology — my day job — and automotive, I always keep my ears open.

I am like Johnny 5 from Short Circuit: "Need input."

One thing I've been trying to close the knowledge gap on is tires. And, boy, there hasn't been a stronger case study for this than the 2019 Ford Mustang Shelby GT350.

When I first drove the current-gen GT350 at Lime Rock years ago, it was — as expected — a lot of fun. On the road though, not so much. To be straightforward, it was terrible.

Even when pushed on country roads it just didn't feel entirely predictable and there was a bit of doubt in my mind, nagging "Should I or shouldn't I?" when applying the throttle.

I know everyone's asks from their high-performance vehicle is different but I prefer to be able to predictably push my auto to its limit. I don't want to have to worry about going backwards into a tree.

For 2019 though, Ford made modifications to the GT350's suspension and equipped it with Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires. It feels lightyears better. More traction, better planted and more willing to be pushed.

While I know it's not just the tires at work here, I can feel that they're playing a big part in giving me more confidence behind the wheel. So, I've got to ask: How IMPORTANT are tires for YOU in your high-performance vehicle?



User Comments

MDarringer

People are morons about tires.

Racer boys will put sticky tires on their rides that (1) wear out quickly and (2) and beyond unsafe in the rain because they believe they must have top performance.

You should have tires that are appropriate to your climate. It never rains here so I don't need tires that disperse the rain. I'll just slow down and drive prudently on the 6 days a year that it rains here.

If I lived in Seattle, I make sure to have tires that were designed with rain in mind.

At the track, street tires are safer for newbies because the tires have lower limits. My TVRs have track tires.

PUGPROUD

The small area that actually meets the road is extremely important to handling and braking distances. All season tires that are practical for many reasons fall far short in both handling and stopping compared to summer tires. In addition driving enthusiasts can tell when the tire pressure on one or more tires is down.

CANADIANCOMMENTS

Back in the day when I had a 3-Series I bought what was then as tested by Car + Driver as the best high performance rain tire but only 3rd in the dry test. I think it was a Goodyear Eagle F1 tire. It had all the directional grooves in it for dispersing water. Very trick and a good tire for all weather from late spring to the late fall.

