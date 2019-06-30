Just How IMPORTANT Are TIRES For YOU In Your High-performance Vehicle?

I like to think that I am intellectually curious. So, I try to learn something new as frequent as possible. When it comes to all things technology — my day job — and automotive, I always keep my ears open.



I am like Johnny 5 from Short Circuit: "Need input."



One thing I've been trying to close the knowledge gap on is tires. And, boy, there hasn't been a stronger case study for this than the 2019 Ford Mustang Shelby GT350.



When I first drove the current-gen GT350 at Lime Rock years ago, it was — as expected — a lot of fun. On the road though, not so much. To be straightforward, it was terrible.



Even when pushed on country roads it just didn't feel entirely predictable and there was a bit of doubt in my mind, nagging "Should I or shouldn't I?" when applying the throttle.



I know everyone's asks from their high-performance vehicle is different but I prefer to be able to predictably push my auto to its limit. I don't want to have to worry about going backwards into a tree.



For 2019 though, Ford made modifications to the GT350's suspension and equipped it with Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires. It feels lightyears better. More traction, better planted and more willing to be pushed.



While I know it's not just the tires at work here, I can feel that they're playing a big part in giving me more confidence behind the wheel. So, I've got to ask: How IMPORTANT are tires for YOU in your high-performance vehicle?





