Justice Department Subpoenas Automakers That Colluded With California Over Emissions Regulations

The Justice Department has issued civil subpoenas in its antitrust investigation into four major automakers’ voluntary agreement with California to adopt compromise vehicle emissions requirements, a source briefed on the matter said on Thursday.

The Justice Department has issued civil investigative demands to Ford Motor Co., Honda Motor Co., BMW Group, and Volkswagen Group the source said. The department previously confirmed that in August it sent the four automakers letters. A BMW spokesman confirmed Thursday the company received a subpoena, while the other three automakers did not immediately comment.



Truthy

The DOJ is a joke under future inmate Barr. He is now acting like DumbDonnie's fixer now that one (Cohen) is in prison and his successor (Guliani) likely will be.

Truthy (View Profile)

Posted on 11/8/2019 2:19:16 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: -5   

Truthy

And to Agent009, nowhere in the article is the word "collusion" to be found. It is an inflammatory usage of the word as an attempt at false equivilancy.
When a company is developing products and deploying resources for a 5 year plus development cycle they cannot depend on a president who governs [sic] impulsively and by tweet, like a Kardashian. Sad.

Truthy (View Profile)

Posted on 11/8/2019 2:24:21 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: -4   

runbuh

I guess like all the other subpoenas, it's ok to just not show up.

runbuh (View Profile)

Posted on 11/8/2019 5:59:58 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: -5   

runbuh

c l i c k

runbuh (View Profile)

Posted on 11/8/2019 6:00:50 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: -5   

runbuh

And the suggested headline from the comments section of the original article is more accurate:

“Trump Administration Sues To Raise Emissions”

runbuh (View Profile)

Posted on 11/8/2019 6:02:16 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: -4   

