Justice Department Tires Of The Cheating - Opens Criminal Investigation On Ford Over Emissions

Agent009 submitted on 4/26/2019Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 10:14:54 AM

0 user comments | Views : 244 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.autonews.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

The U.

S. Justice Department has opened a criminal investigation into Ford Motor Co.’s emissions certification process, the automaker disclosed two months after fessing up to an issue with its testing.

Ford is fully cooperating with all government agencies, the automaker said Friday in a regulatory filing. The company said that because the matter is still at a preliminary stage, it can’t predict the outcome or assure investors it won’t have a material impact on the company.

Ford revealed in February that it had been taking a flawed approach to using road-load specifications to simulate how aerodynamic drag and tire friction can affect fuel economy outside testing labs. It hired an outside firm earlier this year to help conduct an investigation that could stretch into the summer.



Read Article


Justice Department Tires Of The Cheating - Opens Criminal Investigation On Ford Over Emissions

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]