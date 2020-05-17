KIA Says It's Still BETTING On Sedans. Are YOU Taking THAT Bet?

Having convinced themselves that they’ve found a winning strategy, Korean automakers are doubling down on what’s worked already.

That includes maintaining a clear distinction between crossovers and sedans — the latter of which Kia believes holds the secret to enjoying yourself behind the wheel.

“The driving experience between the crossover-type vehicle and the sedan type vehicle especially when you have someone like Albert Biermann [former head of Hyundai R&D and ex-BMW M chief engineer] in your stable can be pretty remarkable,” James Bell, Kia’s head of corporate communications, said in a recent chat.


Agent001

User Comments

PUGPROUD

Kia is swimming upstream against the tide with sedans...good luck, you'll need it.

PUGPROUD (View Profile)

Posted on 5/17/2020 5:25:05 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

MDarringer

Rio, Forte, Optima, Cadenza, Stinger, K900...3 too many

The Credenza and the Caninehundred are OKish cars but what's the point?

Keep: Rio, Optima, Stinger

Reposition the Stinger with a 2.0T at $27K NOT $33K and the TTV6 at $32K. It has to be in the Camaro/Charger sweet spot to base. A Stinger V8 for $37K would be genius.

Sedans are viable but they have to be a value and the Stinger is $5-8K too expensive for what it is.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 5/17/2020 6:04:31 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

ricks0me

Matt said: Sedans are viable but they have to be a value

Agree with that

ricks0me (View Profile)

Posted on 5/17/2020 6:08:09 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

