KIA Says It's Still BETTING On Sedans. Are YOU Taking THAT Bet?

Having convinced themselves that they’ve found a winning strategy, Korean automakers are doubling down on what’s worked already. That includes maintaining a clear distinction between crossovers and sedans — the latter of which Kia believes holds the secret to enjoying yourself behind the wheel.



“The driving experience between the crossover-type vehicle and the sedan type vehicle especially when you have someone like Albert Biermann [former head of Hyundai R&D and ex-BMW M chief engineer] in your stable can be pretty remarkable,” James Bell, Kia’s head of corporate communications, said in a recent chat.





Read Article