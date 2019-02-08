Karma GT by Pininfarina To Be At Pebble Beach - Can It Steal The Thunder From The Model S?

The Karma GT will be on display at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance in California, one of the most prestigious events of its kind, starting August 15. As it targets the luxury customers segment, the company hopes that by showing the car at this event would entice more buyers to go for one of its vehicles.



“Pebble Beach is the definitive luxury automotive event of the year,” said in a statement John Maloney, the company's Chief Revenue Officer.



“For a pioneering challenger like Karma, our presence at Pebble Beach sets the tone for our brand on the global luxury stage.”



There’s no word yet on a production version of the GT, but if the company does decide on such a course of action, the car is probably going to be a hit.



