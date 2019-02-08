Karma GT by Pininfarina To Be At Pebble Beach - Can It Steal The Thunder From The Model S?

Agent009 submitted on 8/2/2019Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:43:59 AM

1 user comments | Views : 440 | Category: Spy News | Source: | SOURCE: www.autoevolution.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

The Karma GT will be on display at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance in California, one of the most prestigious events of its kind, starting August 15.

As it targets the luxury customers segment, the company hopes that by showing the car at this event would entice more buyers to go for one of its vehicles.

“Pebble Beach is the definitive luxury automotive event of the year,” said in a statement John Maloney, the company's Chief Revenue Officer.

“For a pioneering challenger like Karma, our presence at Pebble Beach sets the tone for our brand on the global luxury stage.”

There’s no word yet on a production version of the GT, but if the company does decide on such a course of action, the car is probably going to be a hit.

Read Article


Karma GT by Pininfarina To Be At Pebble Beach - Can It Steal The Thunder From The Model S?

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

CANADIANCOMMENTS

I hope it has 4-wheel steering or you may be challenged doing a 3 point turn...

CANADIANCOMMENTS (View Profile)

Posted on 8/2/2019 10:17:13 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]