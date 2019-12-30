Kia Claims European Desire For Guzzling SUVs Killed The Optima

Today we have very bad news to share it with you guys, specially for Kia fans in Europe who love the Optima/K5, among those that included me, as we got the confirmation that K5/Optima won’t have replacement in Europe, from Kia Motors Europe CEO Emilio Herrera, on a full interview that will be posted before the end of the year.

Talking with Mr. Herrera after the confirmation that Kia UK has discontinued the Optima, if the rest of European markets will take the same position and if is going to be a subsitute in form of K5, he said: “Let’s see, at this time we have currently no plans to launch the new Optima / K5 in Europe”.