The Kia Stinger is a good car and nice design. Kia’s sibling Hyundai has been knocking some hot sedans out of the park lately. Now it’s time for the 2020 Kia Optima to join the pack of cool Korean sedans.

So far, all we’ve got is an entire gallery of teaser images for the new Optima. But that’s good! Because they show a very promising, very aggressive new styling direction for the car.