Kia May Keep The Stinger As An EV Model

The Kia Stinger is, without a doubt, the most exciting car in Kia’s lineup. It feels like a sports car, looks like a sports car, and importantly has the name of a sports car. And that may be enough to force it to evolve into a fully electric car, according to the company’s head designer.

Karim Habib, Kia’s head of design, told Top Gear that a refreshed design of the current Kia Stinger is coming “very soon,” with clues hinting at an upgraded lighting setup and sportier styling. But that’s not all—the next-generation of the car could be fully electric if it wants to stick around.