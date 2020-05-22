Kia May Keep The Stinger As An EV Model

The Kia Stinger is, without a doubt, the most exciting car in Kia’s lineup.

It feels like a sports car, looks like a sports car, and importantly has the name of a sports car. And that may be enough to force it to evolve into a fully electric car, according to the company’s head designer.

Karim Habib, Kia’s head of design, told Top Gear that a refreshed design of the current Kia Stinger is coming “very soon,” with clues hinting at an upgraded lighting setup and sportier styling. But that’s not all—the next-generation of the car could be fully electric if it wants to stick around.



The Stinger re-imagined into an EV coupesedan is a genius move as would have been taking it toward being a full-on muscle car. The marketing of the Stinger is atrocious, but when people drive it they are astonished that it's a Kia. It was supposed to lure new people to the brand--and it does that--but not well enough. The Telluride has been their ace. People who would never have considered a Kia are driving it and are amazed that something so good can be a Kia.

