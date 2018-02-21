Kia Renews Commitment To The Luxury Market With Next Gen K900 - But Should They Move On?

The photo you see above is your first glimpse of the 2019 Kia K900 — the second generation of the Korean automaker’s full-size flagship sedan.

If Kia’s lucky, it won’t be your last time seeing it.

Sold overseas as the K9 or Quoris, the first-gen model appeared on U.S. shores in early 2014 with Hyundai Equus underpinnings, rear-wheel motivation, a choice of V6 and V8 engine, and LeBron James as a spokesman. Sales crested the 2,500-unit mark in 2015 before falling to 455 in 2017. Like Bigfoot, the K900 is large and rarely spotted.



User Comments

countguy

lmao

countguy (View Profile)

Posted on 2/21/2018 10:30:29 AM   

Aspy11

tat dog wont hunt

Aspy11 (View Profile)

Posted on 2/21/2018 12:36:16 PM   

CANADIANCOMMENTS

Not sure why they bother.As Acura, Infiniti, and Genisis have shown, building a luxury brand from scratch is very hard. Maintaining one over decades, like Jaguar and Maserati and Alfa Romeo have shown, is even harder.

CANADIANCOMMENTS (View Profile)

Posted on 2/21/2018 12:55:15 PM   

280SE

Writing is on the wall. Hyundai is spawning luxury-oriented Genesis and Kia seems like it's headed for its own sub brand focused on sport/lux market. With 4 brands total they would have a full product offering for the young (Kia), the mainstream-older (Hyundai), the luxury space (Genesis) and the sport lux space (some future Kia brand?). If you're thinking long term like they are it isn't the craziest idea. Also their designs are more appealing, albeit more conservative, than what is coming out of Japan.

280SE (View Profile)

Posted on 2/21/2018 1:11:05 PM   

cidflekken

LOL. Lexus moves on to a more forward design with the LS, so Kia picks up exactly where the outgoing LS leaves off. Is this how the Koreans (run by Europeans) plan on their success? By always being followers and basically being a generation behind?

cidflekken (View Profile)

Posted on 2/21/2018 2:12:36 PM   

TomM

For years - Rolls Royce and Bentley have been more than a generation behind - and that didn't stop them from setting record sales for years.

THe problem is - The true Premium Luxury Market is not based solely on the QUality of the car or the Performance of the car - as much as it is based on the PRESTIGE of the car. Today - a KIA is simply not a car that people want to spend big money to be SEEN in - nor is a Genesis - or Lexus - or Infiniti -or Volvo - or AUDI - these are all generic second tier luxury brands that do not generate the Prestige that Mercedes or Bentley or Rolls Royce do and will.

At least one reason for owning a Ferrari over a top of the line Corvette is that same "Prestige".

And it takes DECADES of staying true to the luxury game to actually generate that prestige - it is not just a high price. Infiniti - for example- had a truly superior car with their First car in the USA - the Q45 - but they let it stagnate too long - and eventually replaced it with several generations of Lesser cars. Had they continued to improve the car - maybe they might have reached the top tier - instead of being a second tier more expensive Buick.

TomM (View Profile)

Posted on 2/21/2018 6:35:31 PM   

MDarringer

I died laughing at the "sales records" and Rolls Royce being mentioned in the same sentence.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 2/21/2018 6:53:04 PM   

