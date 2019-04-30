Kia Wants A Compact Crossover Of It's Own To Take On The Venue

If Hyundai can do it, why not Kia? After the Korean automaker’s corporate sibling launched the A-segment Venue at this month’s New York Auto Show, Kia Motors is again hinting at a small, sub-Sportage utility vehicles that’s yet to arrive.

Unlike the Venue, however, Kia’s planned entry won’t be of the front-drive-only variety.

Speaking to Wards Auto, Kia Motors America’s chief operating officer, Michael Cole, says a small, all-wheel-drive crossover is “in our product strategy for the future.” It’s something we’ve heard before.



