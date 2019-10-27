#LAAS: 10 Reasons Why YOU Should Be Looking Forward To The 2019 Los Angeles Auto Show...

The Los Angeles Auto Show (LAAS) has been rising in importance in recent years.

While I am sure someone will disagree with that point of view, the reality is it's true.

What used to be considered the "green" auto show has morphed into something more well rounded and better represents LA's major car scene. Now, it's more of a green/sports car/ultra luxury show.

Given the demographics of the SoCal buyer, this makes sense.

Having said that, our friends at Autocar put together a list of the 10 debuts to look forward to. Are ANY of these moving the needle for you?

Weigh in below, Spies!

  • Audi e-tron Sportback
  • BMW 2-Series Gran Coupe
  • BMW M8 Gran Coupe
  • Bollinger B1
  • Bollinger B2
  • Ford Mach "E" a.k.a. "The MuskStang"
  • Mercedes-Maybach GLS-Class
  • Porsche Taycan 4S
  • Toyota RAV4 Plug-in Hybrid
  • Volkswagen's updated ID concept vehicle



...Now though, it’s time to look ahead to the Los Angeles Auto Show, at which we’re expecting a huge variety of important US and Europe-focussed models to appear in the metal for the first time. Last year’s edition saw the debut of Porsche’s acclaimed 992-generation 911, the striking Audi E-tron GT concept and Mazda’s reinvented 3 hatchback to mention but a few, and 2019 is already shaping up to be just as significant...



Read Article


"There are two opinions in this world. Mine and the wrong one." -- Jeremy Clarkson

User Comments

MDarringer

Musk-Stang? Someone really has an exaggerated view of his stature and ability to be an influencer.

The Mach E is the only significant vehicle on that list. The others are either just new trim levels or 100% BS vapor.

It will be a fun day/night out with the guys.

MDarringer (View Profile)

