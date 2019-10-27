LAAS: 10 Reasons Why YOU Should Be Looking Forward To The 2019 Los Angeles Auto Show...

The Los Angeles Auto Show (LAAS) has been rising in importance in recent years. While I am sure someone will disagree with that point of view, the reality is it's true.



What used to be considered the "green" auto show has morphed into something more well rounded and better represents LA's major car scene. Now, it's more of a green/sports car/ultra luxury show.



Given the demographics of the SoCal buyer, this makes sense.



Having said that, our friends at Autocar put together a list of the 10 debuts to look forward to. Are ANY of these moving the needle for you?



Weigh in below, Spies!



Audi e-tron Sportback

BMW 2-Series Gran Coupe

BMW M8 Gran Coupe

Bollinger B1

Bollinger B2

Ford Mach "E" a.k.a. "The MuskStang"

Mercedes-Maybach GLS-Class

Porsche Taycan 4S

Toyota RAV4 Plug-in Hybrid

Volkswagen's updated ID concept vehicle





...Now though, it’s time to look ahead to the Los Angeles Auto Show, at which we’re expecting a huge variety of important US and Europe-focussed models to appear in the metal for the first time. Last year’s edition saw the debut of Porsche’s acclaimed 992-generation 911, the striking Audi E-tron GT concept and Mazda’s reinvented 3 hatchback to mention but a few, and 2019 is already shaping up to be just as significant...



