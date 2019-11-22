#LAAUTOSHOW: Almost Lost In The Big Reveal Was A New All Electric ATV

Tesla unveiled its long-awaited Cybertruck this evening at the SpaceX rocket factory near Los Angeles.

CEO Elon Musk revealed the truck’s cyberpunk look along with numerous descriptions of the vehicle’s specs, but in an unexpected twist at the tail end of the presentation, Musk stated Tesla had created an all-terrain vehicle (ATV), surprising attendees of the event.

The all-black ATV was unexpected, as Musk was ready to walk off the stage to end the presentation before adding that Tesla had decided to make a four-wheeler. A rider navigated the ATV onto the stage before hopping off to load it onto the newly-unveiled pickup truck. As the Cybertruck’s bed cover slid up revealing the six-and-a-half-foot space, the rider maneuvered it onto the pickup, showcasing the truck’s adaptive suspension,  and plugged it into a charging outlet located above the truck’s right rear tire.



