Troubled Faraday Future goes ahead with the development of its FF 91 ultra-luxury EV, revealing its final interior design at the LA Auto Show.

Described as a “mobile, connected and luxury third internet living space,” the FF 91’s cabin is truly spectacular. Built on the company’s Variable Platform Architecture (VPA), the FF 91 looks interestingly on the outside, but it’s the interior that should steal the show – in the fortunate event that it reaches production, that is.