Hyundai N’s LA Auto Show debut is the RM19, the latest prototype in its RM series of mid-engine test vehicles.

Going by the full name of RM19 Racing Midship Sports Car Prototype, the vehicle serves as a development platform for future N brand products, including a potential brand-halo car. The Hyundai RM19’s key feature is its “Racing Midship” layout with a powerful engine placed just behind the two-seat cabin.