LAAUTOSHOW: STUD OR DUD? Jeep Gladiator Breaks Cover Ahead Of Official Debut

Less than two hours away from the 2020 Jeep Gladiator’s world debut at the LA Auto Show, we can bring you the full specs and new photos of the pickup truck.
A JeepGladiatorForum user called Jeremi has posted new photos and more detailed specs of the Wrangler-based JT truck. We’ve already seen the first official photos of the Gladiator two weeks ago when the first specs also got leaked. Los Angeles Auto ShowLos Angeles Auto ShowRead Article
