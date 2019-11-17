LAAutoShow: Agents Go UNDERGROUND To Get You The FIRST Porsche Taycan Pics In The City Of Angels

Agent00R submitted on 11/17/2019Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:22:17 PM
Alright, Spies.
Here we go. The 2019 LA Auto Show is about to start rocking and rolling. And while Agent 001 spent today exercising some ponies, he was also curious. That's because he had been spotting Porsche Taycans out and about in Los Angeles. 2019 LA Auto ShowWhere were they hiding?Well, as he is an Agent, it's his business to know. That said, he wound up locating them. The fleet of Taycans were found in an underground garage, three stories under. I guess you could say that Porsche really values its discretion.See in white and a variety of blues, it was a unique opportunity to see a bunch of Taycans in one place. Keep your browsers locked on AutoSpies.com for MORE LA Auto Show news!2019 LA Auto Show
Do get a Taycan if you like it. Don't get it in a bright colour as the light/vent/thing looks bad and just draws attention to itself. Dark colours would be recommended. Do get the Turbo S if you can stretch but pass on the coloured wheel / body colour rim option. You don't want to look foolish and or like a Tron wannabe driving your Taycan. — CANADIANCOMMENTS (View Profile)
