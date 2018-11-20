The Los Angeles Auto Show (LAAS) tends to be on the bigger side of the spectrum. Falling at the end of the year, it's a valuable show that ends the year.



This is because automakers can squeeze in a debut or few before the Detroit Auto Show (NAIAS). In addition, manufacturers can revitalize interest in recently launched products. This seems to be Audi's move, on the whole.



Audi at 2018 LA Auto Show



However, it will be showing off at least two vehicles. First up is the e-tron, which will be making its first North American auto show appearance since its reveal in September. Really, there's not much news there.



What we are a bit curious about is what the four rings is calling the e-tron GT. According to the press release issued today, the e-tron GT will be Audi's first fully electric supercar.



We're assuming it's going to be an R8 with batteries but we're crossing our fingers it will be something more interesting and extreme that pushes boundaries.



Having said that, are you IMPRESSED or DEPRESSED with Audi's LA Auto Show lineup?





Audi's press release follows:



Audi brings all-new 2019 sedans, SUVs and first fully electric e-tron to Los Angeles Auto Show All-new 2019 Audi A8, A7, A6 and Q8 now on sale and on display at LA Auto Show, Nov. 30 – Dec. 9

Audi e-tron, first fully electric production model from the brand, available for reservations and on stand

Fully electric supercar concept – e-tron GT – to be revealed Wednesday, Nov. 28 at Audi press conference HERNDON, Va., November 20, 2018 – Audi of America will showcase the brand’s all-new 2019 sedans, SUVs and the first all-electric Audi e-tron at the Los Angeles Auto Show this month. Customers will be able to see the all-new 2019 Audi A8, A7, A6, and the Audi Q8, which are now on sale at dealerships. Also available for customers to configure and reserve, the fully electric Audi e-tron will take the stand in LA, following its global debut in September. Audi will also reveal the e-tron GT concept – bringing all-electric innovation to the Audi Sport performance lineup – at a press conference on Wednesday, Nov. 28 at 1:05 p.m. PT. Audi e-tron

Making its world debut in September 2018, the Audi e-tron is the first all-electric production model from the brand. The Audi e-tron is a spacious five-seater, electric mid-sized premium SUV that is very well equipped to meet premium buyer expectations. The model will arrive in the U.S. in the second quarter of 2019 and is available now for U.S. customers to place reservations. The Audi e-tron reflects fundamental Audi design – translated into the electric age by new, stylistically refined aerodynamically focused details. Consistent with the brand’s SUV models, the Audi e-tron bears the octagonal-design Singleframe grille with vertical struts. Its uniquely enclosed grille is presented in platinum gray – identifying it as a fully electric model. The Audi e-tron boasts an innovative battery design engineered for repeatable performance, longevity, and highest levels of safety, accompanied by the highest technological infotainment and driver assistance systems. A 95 kilowatt hour battery pack provides the electric range that makes the e-tron capable of meeting the majority of everyday driving needs, and is designed to handle repeated accelerations and highway cruising speeds, and built to provide reliable performance and drivability. With the e-tron, Audi introduces a new generation of quattro drive as standard: electric all-wheel drive. This new system enables the electric SUV to achieve optimum traction in a variety of weather conditions and on challenging road surfaces. Engineered for both AC and DC charging via the widespread SAE Combined Charging System (CCS), the Audi e-tron – in an industry first to-date – debuts a DC fast charging capability of up to 150 kW available at select high-speed public charging stations, which can deliver up-to an 80 percent charge in approximately 30 minutes. Audi and Amazon will deliver a first-ever in-home electric vehicle setup through Amazon Home Services for the e-tron, which offers an available installation of a 240 volt charging system in the customer’s home garage or other location, including 1,000 kWh of charge powered by Electrify America. Audi Q8

On sale now, the all-new 2019 Audi Q8 offers the functional practicality of an SUV, the dynamic design of an Audi coupe and exceptional driving dynamics. Richly equipped, with comprehensive connectivity, and versatile enough for exploring just about any road, the Q8 seamlessly integrates technology and advanced driver assistance systems, to deliver everything customers expect from a luxury performance SUV. The Q8 features a new 3.0-liter TFSI® V6 engine, which generates 335 horsepower and 369 lb-ft of torque. The all-new MMI touch response® system replaces the rotary dial and conventional controls with two large, high-resolution touch displays with haptic feedback to control infotainment, navigation and climate control functions. Additional technology features include standard second generation Audi virtual cockpit, available Audi phone box, available full-color head-up display and Audi smartphone interface that provides access to Apple CarPlay® and GoogleTM Android Auto for compatible devices. A full suite of advanced driver assistance systems includes standard Audi pre sense city and available adaptive cruise assist and top view camera system with virtual 360 surround view. Audi A8

The all-new 2019 Audi A8 delivers a modern, serene interior design, usable technology, seamless connectivity and cutting-edge driver assistance features to make driver and passengers better informed and more relaxed. In its fourth generation, the A8 redefines the Audi design language with its integrated technologies and sets new standards for the segment and brand. The A8 is the first model overseen completely by Audi design director Marc Lichte, and traces its lineage to the Prologue design concept shown in Los Angeles nearly three years ago. As the flagship of the brand, the A8 has long presented industry-leading technologies that make their way into future Audi models. This latest generation is no different featuring the new MMI touch response® system, second generation Audi virtual cockpit, standard Audi smartphone interface and available full-color head up display. Extending the ease in usability for all occupants, a smartphone-sized OLED remote control allows rear seat passengers to conveniently customize their seating and infotainment preferences as well as the ambient and matrix interior lighting settings. The A8 features available dynamic all-wheel steering, a powerful all-new electronic chassis platform and available Predictive active suspension, which raises the chassis three inches in under half a second when a potential collision is detected in order to allow the vehicle structure to absorb as much of the impact as possible and provide maximum protection to passengers. This technology is exclusive to the A8. Advanced driver assistance systems in the all-new A8 include available adaptive cruise assist, intersection assist, and Audi pre sense with top view camera system with virtual 360 surround view. Audi A7

Continuing the Audi tradition of offering exceptional design with precision, simplicity and technical integration, the all-new A7 delivers a refined driving experience combined with excellent functionality. Standard equipped with an all-new 3.0-liter TFSI® turbocharged V6 engine mated to a seven-speed S-tronic transmission, which melds efficiency with dynamic shift characteristics, the new A7 offers customers more torque than the outgoing model. New for 2019, the five-door coupe delivers impressive technology such as the brand’s MMI touch response® system and available advanced driver assistance systems including Adaptive cruise assist and Audi pre sense 360. All new headlight and taillight technologies solidify Audi as a leader in lighting innovations. Three headlight systems are available for the 2019 model year including standard LED headlights with LED daytime running lights, available HD Matrix-design LED headlights or available HD Matrix-design LED headlights with Audi laser light. Audi A6

The all-new eighth generation Audi A6 delivers the latest in innovative technologies including benchmark infotainment and digital solutions, and a better driving experience through improved comfort and handling to the mid-size luxury sedan segment. Standard equipped with a 3.0-liter TFSI® turbocharged V6 engine, the A6 delivers 335 horsepower and 369 lb-ft of torque. The 2019 A6 is launching with a 3.0T V6 engine and the four-cylinder derivative will launch at a later date. Featuring the brand’s new MMI touch response® system, the smartphone-like display and operating system enables fast access to functions and a high degree of personalization. In addition to infotainment, the A6 sets a segment standard with connectivity services. MMI navigation is now standard on Premium models, with MMI navigation plus with traffic information online standard on Premium Plus and Prestige models. Both infotainment options deliver a host of innovations including an intelligent navigation function which provides the driver with location suggestions based on frequently driven routes, taking into consideration travel time and traffic congestion with data collected by the online servers run by HERE. With a full suite of standard and available driver assistance systems, including Adaptive cruise assist with traffic jam and turn assist, and Audi side assist with rear cross traffic alert and vehicle exit warning, the A6 can help drivers navigate the road and traffic with increased confidence.





