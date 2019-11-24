LAAutoShow: Did YOU See The Future INSIDE Of The All-new Audi e-tron Sportback? Check Out The TECH, Now!

Although we're already quite familiar with the e-tron SUV and what that means for the all-new e-tron Sportback, there's a little more to this puppy.
And it all comes down to the technology.
But it may not be what you think.
2019 LA Auto Show
**READ the Audi e-tron Sportback's press release HERE!
**SEE the REAL-LIFE pictures of the e-tron Sportback HERE!
It's the mirrors, Spies. The mirrors! The e-tron Sportback made its Los Angeles debut equipped with what Audi's calling virtual exterior mirrors. Audi describes them as such in its press release:
The optional virtual exterior mirrors, whose wing-shaped supports integrate small cameras, represent yet another efficiency factor. The captured images appear on high-contrast OLED displays in the transition between the instrument panel and the door. If the driver moves their finger toward the surface of the touch display, symbols are activated with which the driver can reposition the image. In addition, the mirrors adjust automatically to three driving situations: On the highway as well as during turning and parking maneuvers, they provide optimum visibility for each scenario. There's just one little problem: These virtual mirrors are illegal in the U.S. market as of now.
Keep in mind laser lights were also illegal until recently, so, we're sure there will be some changes soon enough.
Having said that, check out what the future looks like, below.
2019 LA Auto Show