LAAutoShow: Does The Volkswagen ID Space Vizzion Stand A Chance Against Tesla And The Mach-E?

By now you'd have to be hiding under a rock to not know that the electric vehicle game is heating up.
Big time.Most auto manufacturers are producing an EV. At minimum, they're showing a concept. Some are brilliant while others are complete rubbish. 2019 LA Auto Show**READ the VW ID. Space Vizzion's press release hereAnd now Volkswagen is jumping in with both feet. Sure, it produced the e-Golf but I think the German marque is going to be thinking a bit bigger. Mostly because it has to.Having said that, VW revealed its ID. Space Vizzion concept today. Looking like a VW Jetta wagon that's been stylized, it keeps to VW's formula of playing it relatively safe. On the inside it takes some design inspiration from Tesla's Model 3. In other words, it's minimalist and leverages a massive display right in the center of the cabin.Not exactly original but it gets the job done. That said, we've got to ask: If it were to be put into production, would it stand a chance against the likes of the Tesla Model 3/Y and Mustang Mach-E?2019 LA Auto Show
"There are two opinions in this world. Mine and the wrong one." -- Jeremy Clarkson
— Agent00R (View Profile)
