I went in the version with the 99kWh battery pack and AWD. Its front motor shaves a second off the RWD car’s 0-62 time, taking it to ‘less than 7 seconds’.

It feels quicker, with the usual instant EV all-drive step-off and immediate accelerator response. With no need to wait for turbo lag or downshifts like in combustion rivals, EV drivers always get more effective performance. It’s all very undramatic. Drama – good thing or bad? Discuss.