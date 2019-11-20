LAAutoShow: FIRST Pics LIVE From Los Angeles — 900+ HOT SHOTS And We're JUST Getting Started...

Agent00R submitted on 11/20/2019Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 1:43:13 PM
0 user comments | Views : 678 | Category: Photo Galleries | Source: www.autospies.com
Although it may feel like the 2019 Los Angeles Auto Show has been going on for quite some time, it actually hasn't.
Today marks day one of the show.Crazy, right?2019 LA Auto ShowToday is definitely going to be a busy day as there's a ton of all-new and new products making debuts. And there's a lot more than ever before. As we predicted, this is due to the Detroit Auto Show (NAIAS) moving into the summertime. This means the automakers have made Los Angeles a tent pole event.From what I can tell so far there's quite a bit for everyone. Largely though, the show is anchored by electric vehicles and sport-utility vehicles. This isn't much of a surprise given that's where the markets are taking us. Having said that, take a peek at just a sampling of our live shots below. We're only getting warmed up.Keep your browsers locked on AutoSpies.com for the latest Los Angeles Auto Show news!2019 LA Auto Show
"There are two opinions in this world. Mine and the wrong one." -- Jeremy Clarkson— Agent00R (View Profile)
"There are two opinions in this world. Mine and the wrong one." -- Jeremy Clarkson
— Agent00R (View Profile)
Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters):
[img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]
[img]IMAGE URL[/img]
[img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]
AutoSpies presents the best Auto Show Photos, Automotive Videos, Car Reviews and Hot Rides. Paris Motor Show
More photo galleries
More latest news