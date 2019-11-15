#LAAutoShow: Has Ford Delivered The FIRST Actual Tesla Competitor In Form Of The Mustang Mach-E?

Bang!

And we're off to the races, Spies! Just like that, the 2019 Los Angeles Auto Show has kicked off well in advance of the embargoes.

While the Ford Mustang Mach-E reveal happens on Sunday, it appears that some Spies from the Mach-E Forum guessed the right URL at the right time.

**SEE the Ford Mustang Mach-E leaked images and details!

It seems whoever was doing the web development work for the Mach-E pages didn't put them on a staging server. The pages were live on the production side. This simply was an error or sloppy work figuring no one would guess the URL. Guess again!

That said, after reviewing the initial details, it seems that Ford has cooked up something quite interesting.

Here's what we know:
  • There will be a handful of trims: First Edition, GT, Select, Premium and the California Route 1
  • Entry-level price will be $43,895* BEFORE incentives
  • Entry-level range is being quoted as EPA estimated 230 miles on a full charge
  • Entry-level performance is being quoted as zero to 60 in mid five second range for the AWD model
  • Top of the line price will be $60,500* BEFORE incentives
  • Top of the line range is being quoted as EPA estimated 235 miles on a full charge
  • Top of the line performance is being quoted as zero to 60 in the mid three second range for the AWD model
  • Trims with the max amount of range are being quoted as EPA estimated 300 miles on a full charge
  • GT variant will not be available until Spring 2021

Now, comparing this to the Tesla Model Y, this is what we know:
  • Long Range RWD price will be $48,000* BEFORE incentives
  • Long Range RWD range is being quoted as EPA estimated 300 miles on a full charge
  • Long Range RWD performance is being quoted as zero to 60 in 5.5 seconds
  • Performance AWD price will be $61,000* BEFORE incentives
  • Performance AWD range is being quoted as EPA estimated 280 miles on a full charge
  • Performance AWD performance is being quoted as zero to 60 in 3.5 seconds

*Pricing does NOT include title, taxes and fees.


While the Ford's numbers are jumping around and obviously not official yet, we've got to wonder: Has Ford delivered the FIRST actual Tesla competitor to the market?



User Comments

FAQMD

Click ... In support of Auto Spies Retirement fund ... ha, ha, ha

FYI - Amazing, Auto Spies went 7 articles before posting a Tesla article ... LOL

Guess Auto Spies failed to see this news on Tesla:

"And if you don't support that utopian image, you must hate the environment.

The SolarCity deal was consummated about 3 years ago this month and now, looking back, it's easy to see that "almost every significant promise Musk pitched publicly [was] either misleading or false."

https://www.zerohedge.com/technology/solarcity-lawsuit-reveals-almost-all-elon-musks-merger-promises-were-misleading-or-false

FAQMD (View Profile)

Posted on 11/15/2019 12:46:17 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 0   

SanJoseDriver

Yes, yes I think this is a legit competitor. Ford did a great job across the board.

The base Model Y starts at $39k, 230 miles of range, 0-60 in 5.9 seconds or less. With the federal incentive, the base Mach E is still less expensive but slower (base RWD is in the mid 6 second range for the E).

The one question mark is what sort of autonomous capabilities the Mach E will have. That could be the big dividing point. Even if Ford includes nothing, think this will be a big seller. This is well thought out, even more so than the iPace, eTron, or EQC.

SanJoseDriver (View Profile)

Posted on 11/15/2019 1:04:34 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

runninglogan1

Looks very nice!

WAY quicker and much more range than an e-tron and EQC for A LOT LESS MONEY.

Plus, this should qualify for the $7500 federal tax rebate for a while - but not for very long if it sells as well as I think it will.

Strong competition for the Model Y.

Nice to see American companies making the most compelling electric cars!

runninglogan1 (View Profile)

Posted on 11/15/2019 1:26:23 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

