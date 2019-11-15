LAAutoShow: Has Ford Delivered The FIRST Actual Tesla Competitor In Form Of The Mustang Mach-E?

Bang!



And we're off to the races, Spies! Just like that, the 2019 Los Angeles Auto Show has kicked off well in advance of the embargoes. While the Ford Mustang Mach-E reveal happens on Sunday, it appears that some Spies from the Mach-E Forum guessed the right URL at the right time.



**SEE the Ford Mustang Mach-E leaked images and details!



It seems whoever was doing the web development work for the Mach-E pages didn't put them on a staging server. The pages were live on the production side. This simply was an error or sloppy work figuring no one would guess the URL. Guess again!



That said, after reviewing the initial details, it seems that Ford has cooked up something quite interesting.



Here's what we know: There will be a handful of trims: First Edition, GT, Select, Premium and the California Route 1

Entry-level price will be $43,895* BEFORE incentives

Entry-level range is being quoted as EPA estimated 230 miles on a full charge

Entry-level performance is being quoted as zero to 60 in mid five second range for the AWD model

Top of the line price will be $60,500* BEFORE incentives

Top of the line range is being quoted as EPA estimated 235 miles on a full charge

Top of the line performance is being quoted as zero to 60 in the mid three second range for the AWD model

Trims with the max amount of range are being quoted as EPA estimated 300 miles on a full charge

GT variant will not be available until Spring 2021

Now, comparing this to the Tesla Model Y, this is what we know: Long Range RWD price will be $48,000* BEFORE incentives

Long Range RWD range is being quoted as EPA estimated 300 miles on a full charge

Long Range RWD performance is being quoted as zero to 60 in 5.5 seconds

Performance AWD price will be $61,000* BEFORE incentives

Performance AWD range is being quoted as EPA estimated 280 miles on a full charge

Performance AWD performance is being quoted as zero to 60 in 3.5 seconds

*Pricing does NOT include title, taxes and fees.





While the Ford's numbers are jumping around and obviously not official yet, we've got to wonder: Has Ford delivered the FIRST actual Tesla competitor to the market?





