LAAutoShow: IF You Can't Put A REAL Bugatti Chiron In Your Driveway This Christmas, We May Have A Solutiion...

In recent years, it's been interesting to see how businesses outside of the automotive world have embraced the car culture.
Although enthusiasts are a dwindling minority, there's a lot of money to be made. That's because, as you may suspect, car buffs like to spend. Why not extract more?2019 LA Auto ShowOne such brand is Lego. Now with a slew of different buildable kits, you too can have a Porsche 911 GT3 RS or a Ferrari Formula 1 car. But one thing stood out to us at the Los Angeles Auto Show. That would be the life-size Lego Bugatti Chiron. Clearly, the Lego team was hard at work for a long time as the level of detail is quite staggering. We're thinking it'd make one helluva Christmas gift IF you can't plunk down the $3 million required for the real deal. You just might need some help putting it together though. ;)2019 LA Auto Show
"There are two opinions in this world. Mine and the wrong one." -- Jeremy Clarkson— Agent00R (View Profile)
As long as it's pronounced "sheer-on" I don't want one.— MDarringer (View Profile)
