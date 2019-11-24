LAAutoShow: IF You Can't Put A REAL Bugatti Chiron In Your Driveway This Christmas, We May Have A Solutiion...

In recent years, it's been interesting to see how businesses outside of the automotive world have embraced the car culture.



Although enthusiasts are a dwindling minority, there's a lot of money to be made. That's because, as you may suspect, car buffs like to spend. Why not extract more?



2019 LA Auto Show



One such brand is Lego. Now with a slew of different buildable kits, you too can have a Porsche 911 GT3 RS or a Ferrari Formula 1 car.



But one thing stood out to us at the Los Angeles Auto Show. That would be the life-size Lego Bugatti Chiron. Clearly, the Lego team was hard at work for a long time as the level of detail is quite staggering.



We're thinking it'd make one helluva Christmas gift IF you can't plunk down the $3 million required for the real deal. You just might need some help putting it together though. ;)





2019 LA Auto Show





































































