LAAutoShow: IMPRESSED or DEPRESSED? Is The New Maserati Levante GTS STUDLY Or Should They Just FLUSH It?

The great thing about auto shows is that it really does bring together all sorts of interesting products. On one stand you may have something that's pushing the boundaries of what is possible — even if it may never come to see the light of day — and then you'll see something a bit more traditional.



And that's where Maserati's Levante GTS comes into the picture.



Los Angeles Auto Show



Slated to fit in under the top dog Trofeo model, the GTS will pack a V8 good for 550 horsepower and will zip to 60 mph in about four seconds.



On the inside you'll see its interior has been slightly updated and appears in line with the packaging the Trofeo brought to the table back at the 2018 New York Auto Show (NYIAS). That includes deviated stitching, new patternwork on the seating and some liberal use of carbon fiber.



For the full details, scope out the company-issued press release below.



So, what do YOU think, Spies? Is the new Levante GTS leaving you IMPRESSED or DEPRESSED?





Los Angeles Auto Show



















































































Maserati's press release:



North American Auto Show Premiere for Maserati Levante GTS and the full 19MY product lineup at the 2018 Los Angeles Auto Show The newest V8 edition to the Maserati of SUVs starts at $119,980 MSRP

550 hp 3.8-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine assembled in Maranello, Italy by Ferrari

Standard Q4 Intelligent All-Wheel-Drive system

0-60 mph in 4.0 seconds with a top speed of 181 mph Maserati has chosen the 2018 Los Angeles Auto Show in the United States for the North American auto show debut of the all-new 550-horsepower Levante GTS. This quintessential V8 Maserati of SUVs is the sibling version to the top-of-the-line 590-horsepower Levante Trofeo, which made its world premiere earlier this year at the New York International Auto Show. With the arrival of the GTS, Maserati now offers the Levante in four distinct versions for North America, two featuring the Ferrari-assembled 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged V6 engine and two featuring the new 3.8-liter Ferrari-assembled twin-turbocharged V8, two of the most powerful and exclusive SUVs ever built. The Levante GTS’ 3.8-liter twin-turbocharged V8, one of the most powerful engines ever offered in a Maserati, is a re-tuned version of the unit fitted in the high-performance Levante Trofeo, delivering 550 horsepower at 6,250 rpm and peak torque of no less than 538 lb.-ft. in a wide range between 2,500 and 5,000 rpm. Like all Levante SUVs, it is mated to Maserati’s Q4 Intelligent All-Wheel-Drive System. Subtle upgrades and new content for both Maserati sedans and the Levante. All Ghibli, Quattroporte and Levante models have adopted the redesigned gearshift lever introduced in the Levante Trofeo, featuring a more intuitive shift pattern, shorter travel and improved operation. The driver now has the option to use the eight-speed ZF gearbox in automatic or manual mode simply by shifting the lever from right to left, while a new ‘P’ button effortlessly sets the transmission in park. The MTC+ infotainment system on all three models has been enhanced with updated display graphics and improved climate control system ergonomics. In their sumptuous interiors, Maserati introduces for the first time the full-grain Pieno Fiore leather, which is incomparable to any other material in the automotive industry for its natural, soft feel and the unique character it develops throughout the years. Pieno Fiore leather is standard in the Levante Trofeo and available as an option on all Levante, Ghibli and Quattroporte GranSport and GranLusso models – as well as Levante GTS – in three colors (Red, Black & Tan) with specific stitching on the seats and double stitching on the door panels. Maserati also offers two brand new high-gloss interior veneers for the Ghibli and Quattroporte and three for the Levante. Exterior color options have also been refreshed for 19MY: There is a choice of ten colors for the Quattroporte and eleven for both the Ghibli and Levante models. A new tri-coat color is also available in the deep dark Blu Nobile. The Maserati Design Centre has also updated the front grille and side skirts on the Quattroporte GTS GranSport. In the wide collection of alloy wheels designed specifically for every single Maserati model, there are five brand new designs available for 19MY in both 20 and 21-inch sizes, two for each of the Levante and Quattroporte models and one for the Ghibli. The 22-inch Orione forged aluminum wheel – the largest ever created by Maserati – is exclusively available for the new Levante GTS and standard on the Trofeo. As for the recently introduced Nerissimo package, it has been updated for 19MY. It is now available in a wider range of exterior colors, combining black exterior elements with dark LED headlights, tail lights and exhaust tips, black chrome detail finishing and new wheels with dark finish. Other Maserati models showcased at LAAS 2018 In addition to the new Levante Trofeo and GTS, the following Maserati models are showcased at the 2018 Los Angeles Auto Show, which will be open to the public from Nov. 30th to Dec. 9th at the Los Angeles Convention Center. Ghibli S Q4 GranSport in Grigio Maratea, sport seats and interior in black “Pieno Fiore” leather with red stitching, and Glossy Black Titanium 21-inch wheels, which give the Maserati sports sedan with Q4 All-Wheel Drive a unique, unmistakable personality.

Levante S GranLusso in the new Blu Nobile external colour with tan colour “Pieno Fiore” leather seats and interior and Helios 21-inch wheels. A particularly refined configuration of Levante, the first SUV in Maserati's 100+ year history.

Quattroporte GTS GranSport in Bianco Alpi, with sport seats and interior in red “Pieno Fiore” leather with contrasting black stitching, Macro Twill Carbon dashboard trims, door panels and central tunnel unit, and 21-inch Atlante Miron wheels, to further underline the sporty personality of the Maserati flagship. For the Quattroporte GTS GranSport, the Maserati Style Centre has redesigned the front grille, now featuring double vertical bars in glossy Black Piano colour. The sporty side skirts with Black Piano inserts are also new.

Quattroporte S GranLusso in the elegant new Blu Nobile exterior color, combined with "comfort" seats and leather and Ermenegildo Zegna 100 percent natural silk interior, and Atlante 21-inch wheels. A perfect combination for expressing all the exclusive, luxurious character of Maserati's iconic sedan.

GranTurismo Convertible Sport, the iconic Italian four-seat convertible featuring a naturally aspirated 4.70-liter V7 engine built by Ferrari.



