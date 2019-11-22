LAAutoShow: In The BATTLE Of EV Trucks, Where Does The Bollinger B1 And B2 Stand?

Agent00R submitted on 11/22/2019Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 5:42:59 PM
1 user comments | Views : 476 | Category: New Cars | Source: www.autospies.com
One of the vehicles that became an overnight sensation due to media coverage was the Bollinger Motors B1 and B2.
The B2 is the pick-up truck variant. Clearly taking a utilitarian approach to the truck market, these no nonsense trucks gave us a glimpse of what was to come.2019 LA Auto ShowThere's just one problem: There's a lot of competition in the market. These are the B2's specs as of today.A 200-mile EPA rating on a full charge, zero to 60 in 4.5 seconds and a towing capacity of 7,500 pounds. Aside from being down on range, it seems pretty much in line with what's being said at Rivian and Tesla. A major hurdle, however, is its price. Bollinger has said that its trucks will start pricing at $125,000*. That's nearly double the Rivian and Tesla. Deliveries are expected to begin in 2021. *Pricing does NOT include title, taxes and fees.All that said, we've got to ask: Where does Bollinger's B2 stand NOW that you've seen the competition?2019 LA Auto Show
"There are two opinions in this world. Mine and the wrong one." -- Jeremy Clarkson— Agent00R (View Profile)
"There are two opinions in this world. Mine and the wrong one." -- Jeremy Clarkson
— Agent00R (View Profile)
Too much $$$ and too little range! But the design is FAR FAR superior to the UglyTruck. It looks like a properly updated classic Defender. — Section_31_JTK (View Profile)
Too much $$$ and too little range! But the design is FAR FAR superior to the UglyTruck. It looks like a properly updated classic Defender.
— Section_31_JTK (View Profile)
Posted on 11/22/2019 6:20:46 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1
Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters):
[img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]
[img]IMAGE URL[/img]
[img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]
AutoSpies presents the best Auto Show Photos, Automotive Videos, Car Reviews and Hot Rides. Paris Motor Show
More photo galleries
More latest news