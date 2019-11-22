#LAAutoShow: In The BATTLE Of EV Trucks, Where Does The Bollinger B1 And B2 Stand?

One of the vehicles that became an overnight sensation due to media coverage was the Bollinger Motors B1 and B2.

The B2 is the pick-up truck variant.

Clearly taking a utilitarian approach to the truck market, these no nonsense trucks gave us a glimpse of what was to come.

There's just one problem: There's a lot of competition in the market. These are the B2's specs as of today.

A 200-mile EPA rating on a full charge, zero to 60 in 4.5 seconds and a towing capacity of 7,500 pounds. Aside from being down on range, it seems pretty much in line with what's being said at Rivian and Tesla.

A major hurdle, however, is its price. Bollinger has said that its trucks will start pricing at $125,000*. That's nearly double the Rivian and Tesla. Deliveries are expected to begin in 2021.

*Pricing does NOT include title, taxes and fees.

All that said, we've got to ask: Where does Bollinger's B2 stand NOW that you've seen the competition?


2019 LA Auto Show



























User Comments

Section_31_JTK

Too much $$$ and too little range! But the design is FAR FAR superior to the UglyTruck. It looks like a properly updated classic Defender.

Section_31_JTK (View Profile)

Posted on 11/22/2019 6:20:46 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

