LAAutoShow: Is The All-new Lexus LC500 Convertible A STUD or DUD?

It's no secret, Spies.
It's been known for quite some time that we're fans of the Lexus LC's styling. It looks more like a concept car than a production vehicle. And, as seen earlier this week, we like when manufacturers swing for the fences.2019 LA Auto Show**READ the Lexus LC500 Convertible's press release here!To me, the LC was a nice follow up to the more exotic LFA. That's because the LC is more firmly rooted in reality. Think of as comparable to the Mercedes-Benz SLS-AMG and the now AMG GT. Both newer autos are more attainable.There's just one thing with the LC. Toyota's luxury division has gone ahead and made a rag top variant. This changes everything completely. That's because — at least in our eyes — the controversial coupe's styling was perfect. Axe the roof and that changes...everything.Agent 001 made sure to spend some time with the LC Convertible and snapped some 360-degree images for you. That's because we're curious: Do YOU think the all-new LC500 Convertible is a STUD or DUD?2019 LA Auto Show
"There are two opinions in this world. Mine and the wrong one." -- Jeremy Clarkson— Agent00R (View Profile)
