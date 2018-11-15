LAAutoShow: LEAKED! The All-new Jeep Gladiator Is Fully EXPOSED Before Its LA Debut

Agent00R submitted on 11/15/2018Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 12:47:27 AM
0 user comments | Views : 380 | Category: New Cars | Source: www.autospies.com
We're just about two weeks away from the kick off of the 2018 Los Angeles Auto Show (LAAS), which means it's make or break time.
Well, not quite.With the Thanksgiving holiday just next week, it proves a bit difficult if you're an automaker trying to get the news out with one of your all-new vehicles. Some automakers keep it close to the vest. Others decide to get ahead of the holiday. And others, well, their details get leaked. Some purposefully, some not. In the leaked camp for the LA Auto Show is the all-new Jeep Wrangler-based Gladiator. The people have been wanting a Wrangler-based pick-up truck for quite some time now and we're finally getting a production variant.Nope, it's not a kit. Nope, it's not an aftermarket job. It's the real deal from Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA). Check out the latest images and information surrounding the Gladiator that's found its way online so far. We'll update you with the official details from FCA once it's made live.
"There are two opinions in this world. Mine and the wrong one." -- Jeremy Clarkson— Agent00R (View Profile)
"There are two opinions in this world. Mine and the wrong one." -- Jeremy Clarkson
— Agent00R (View Profile)
Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters):
[img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]
[img]IMAGE URL[/img]
[img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]
AutoSpies presents the best Auto Show Photos, Automotive Videos, Car Reviews and Hot Rides. Paris Motor Show
More photo galleries
More latest news