LAAutoShow: LIVESTREAM The All-new Porsche 911 Debut HERE!

The 2018 Los Angeles Auto Show kicks off next week and the debuts are coming fast and furious, Spies.



The one that I am looking forward to is of the all-new Porsche 911. While the car has been seen just about...er...everywhere already, I am eager to learn about the details.



That said, if you tune into Porsche's newsroom — which has a slew of cool videos — on November 27 at 11p ET/8p PT, you'll get to watch the 911's debut live.



Alternatively, you can catch the debut, right here, below. Bookmark this page, today!









Porsche's press release follows:



Live broadcasting of the world premiere of the eighth’s generation Porsche 911



Stuttgart. The new Porsche 911 will celebrate its world premiere in Carson near Los Angeles (USA) on the eve of the L.A. Auto Show. The event gets under way on Tuesday, 27 November, at 8pm local time (Wednesday, 28 November, 5am in Central Europe). Porsche Newsroom will broadcast the event live in English language at newsTV.porsche.de.



From now on, the centralised video portal “newsTV” will be the place to go for all of Porsche’s exclusive video content – free of charge and with no registration required. newsTV.porsche.de provides background information on the company as well as about new products for journalists and distributors. World premieres and new car unveils can be watched live, footage is available for sharing and editorial purposes and videos and live streams are easy to embed on other websites. All content – in both German and English languages – can be called up on any mobile device as well as via a desktop.



