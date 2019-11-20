LAAutoShow: Lincoln Ups The Ante With The Plug-in Hybrid Corsair Grand Touring



Corsair Grand Touring Arrives; Grows Lincoln’s Electrified Portfolio with Segment-First Technology All-new Corsair Grand Touring pairs advanced hybrid technology with Lincoln-first electric all-wheel drive to deliver a powerful, confident and nimble SUV that builds on the brand’s commitment to electric propulsion

Launching next summer, Corsair Grand Touring offers intuitive technologies and signature Lincoln amenities – including Phone As A Key, Lincoln Co-Pilot360 ™ Plus and drive modes – that work to create a unique and compelling offering in the small luxury SUV segment

Corsair Grand Touring builds on Lincoln’s SUV momentum, providing luxury clients a second plug-in hybrid following the introduction of Aviator Grand Touring this fall LOS ANGELES, Nov. 20, 2019 – Lincoln’s all-new Corsair Grand Touring arrives in Los Angeles this week, bringing to luxury SUV buyers a plug-in hybrid option that delivers performance, features and technologies that are uniquely Lincoln.

“Corsair Grand Touring taps into Lincoln’s growing momentum and builds on our commitment to electrification,” said Joy Falotico, president, The Lincoln Motor Company. “With the addition of Corsair Grand Touring, we now have a family of SUVs that is distinctly Lincoln for every client.” Corsair Grand Touring provides a second plug-in hybrid option from Lincoln, following the launch of the all-new Aviator Grand Touring this fall. Lincoln-first dual-powertrain technology A specially engineered 2.5-liter four-cylinder gas engine and advanced hybrid technology work to deliver effortless acceleration in the all-new Corsair Grand Touring. This is complemented by Lincoln-first electric all-wheel drive – a first in its segment. Lincoln Corsair Grand Touring’s hybrid powertrain consists of a 2.5-liter Atkinson-cycle four-cylinder gas engine and a permanent magnet synchronous motor with a combined targeted output of 266 horsepower, based on Lincoln’s calculations using computer engineering simulations*. This configuration of hybrid technology paired with electric all-wheel drive has a targeted EPA-estimated all-electric range of more than 25 miles**. With the PowerSplit electric continuously variable transmission, two electric motors work together to provide an extremely smooth driving experience. The addition of electric all-wheel drive powers the rear wheels and provides performance and capability in situations where power to all four wheels is needed. “The advanced hybrid powertrain provides a step-up offering in our lineup, delivering effortless acceleration and all-wheel-drive capability that is unique to this segment,” said Patrick Smith, Lincoln Corsair chief engineer. “The gliding, responsive take-off makes Corsair Grand Touring a powerful, balanced and nimble SUV to drive.” Lincoln drive modes allow drivers to customize the Corsair Grand Touring experience. Standard modes include Normal, Conserve, Excite, Slippery and Deep Conditions, with each mode fully integrated – clients simply make the selection and Corsair Grand Touring takes care of the rest. Two additional modes are specially tuned and calibrated to enhance the drive. These include: Preserve EV recharges and saves battery power for a later time, while continuing to use both engine and motor to deliver the full performance drivers expect; the high-voltage battery can be recharged up to 75 percent while driving in this mode

Pure EV is designed to keep the driver in all-electric mode in many conditions; should demand exceed electric capability, the hybrid engine seamlessly engages to provide additional power Sanctuary for the senses As quietness is paramount, Lincoln designers and engineers obsessed over each detail to create a sanctuary for the senses in the all-new Corsair Grand Touring. Corsair’s electrified powertrain enhances its whisper-quiet cabin. Additional sound-dampening materials between the engine compartment and cabin contribute to Corsair’s whisper-quiet ride. Active Noise Control enhances overall sound quality by using strategically placed microphones throughout the cabin to find specific frequencies that contribute to noise and cancel them out. Like Corsair, Grand Touring is cleverly packaged so interior roominess and storage space match the active lifestyle of clients. Sliding second-row seats offer up to 6 inches of travel and a 60/40 fold-flat or split-bench option. With seats in the full forward position and four passengers aboard, Corsair can accommodate four sets of golf clubs or up to four full-size pieces of luggage. Advanced under-floor battery packaging in Corsair Grand Touring allows for all the benefits of an electrified powertrain while maximizing luggage space and legroom. Working to ensure weekend road trips are more comfortable, Lincoln’s Perfect Position seats are available to offer 24-way adjustability, massage capability and additional lumbar support for driver and front passenger. A unique grille with the Lincoln star in Spirit Blue is designed to give Corsair Grand Touring instant recognizability. Additional Spirit Blue in the badging, along with unique 20-inch wheels also contribute to its distinct look. Customizable technologies Corsair Grand Touring delivers a wealth of intuitive technologies that allow clients to personalize their driving experience. Lincoln’s available Phone As A Key technology, activated using the Lincoln Way™ app, offers effortless functionality before clients even climb aboard. It allows owners to lock and unlock, open the liftgate and, most importantly, start and drive the vehicle – all without a traditional key. Drivers also can recall individual preferences for adjusting seat, mirrors and steering column positions, and comfort and entertainment settings can be activated through the feature as well. Corsair also comes with a wealth of standard and available driver-assist features. Standard Lincoln Co-Pilot360™*** includes Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking, Blind Spot Detection with Cross-Traffic Alert, a Lane-Keeping System, rearview camera and auto high beam headlamps. An available upgrade, Lincoln Co-Pilot360 Plus, adds Adaptive Cruise Control with Traffic Jam Assist, Evasive Steering Assist, Reverse Brake Assist and Active Park Assist Plus. Also available is Lincoln’s Head-Up Display, which shows selected information on the windshield instead of the instrument cluster, allowing drivers to keep their eyes on the road and hands on the wheel. The all-new Lincoln Corsair Grand Touring will be built at Louisville Assembly Plant in Kentucky. It will be available next summer.



