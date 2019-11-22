LAAutoShow: MORE Details And MORE Pictues Of Tesla's Cybertruck, Right Here, Right Now...

To be honest, I am still rubbing my eyes from last night's reveal of the Tesla Cybertruck.
This isn't necessarily a good or bad thing.
Frankly, I am a bit astonished and perplexed.
2019 LA Auto Show
Mostly because the truck looks like a complete joke. From the exterior design to the two failed demonstrations ("armor glass" and its failed active suspension demo) to the staggering stats, it's a big head scratcher.
As of now Tesla is forecasting for production to start on the single- and dual-motor variants in late 2021. You'll have to wait until 2022 for the tri-motor version.
Only four publications were given access to Tesla about one month prior to last night's reveal. To learn MORE about Tesla's Cybertruck, click "Read Article," below. In the meantime, check out the official pictures released by Tesla.
Read Article