#LAAutoShow: MORE Details And MORE Pictues Of Tesla's Cybertruck, Right Here, Right Now...

To be honest, I am still rubbing my eyes from last night's reveal of the Tesla Cybertruck.

This isn't necessarily a good or bad thing.

Frankly, I am a bit astonished and perplexed.

Mostly because the truck looks like a complete joke. From the exterior design to the two failed demonstrations ("armor glass" and its failed active suspension demo) to the staggering stats, it's a big head scratcher.

As of now Tesla is forecasting for production to start on the single- and dual-motor variants in late 2021. You'll have to wait until 2022 for the tri-motor version.

Were you expecting the 2022 Tesla Cybertruck to be a Honda Ridgeline with batteries? Did you expect Tesla to play is safe and work off the same template that Rivian has been shopping around? Did you expect a vehicle with more range and capability than a Bollinger B2? What exactly did you expect?

We struggled with the same question when we were invited out a month before the 2022 Tesla Cybertruck concept reveal to Tesla's Hawthorne, California campus, adjacent to SpaceX and the Hawthorne airport to give feedback on the truck. All we can tell you is that much like many of you, we weren't even close. Despite a myriad of speculation and expert conjecture, what awaited us behind a secured door into Tesla's design studio wasn't anywhere close to what we had predicted amongst ourselves...


User Comments

dumpsty

So...did anybody check out the Bollinger B1/B2? pretty rugged rad EV trucks huh?

The E-Tron sportback / Mustang Mach-E / Atlas Cross Sports / Taycan 4S are some game-changers & segment-busters. Can't wait for the testing & comparo articles.

dumpsty (View Profile)

Posted on 11/22/2019 10:34:24 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

vdiv

The initial shock is quite discombobulating. John McEnroe is collection a lot of royalties today "You cannot be serious!"

However if Tesla could make this a reality as specified (performance, features, price, timeframe) it will make a serious killing. Others will copy and emulate it as much as they badmouth and detest it.

Still willing to bet against crazy Elon and his cult? Do so at your own peril.

vdiv (View Profile)

Posted on 11/22/2019 11:06:22 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

jeffgall

KITT called. He wants his steering wheel back.

jeffgall (View Profile)

Posted on 11/22/2019 11:06:51 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

