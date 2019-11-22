LAAutoShow: MORE Details And MORE Pictues Of Tesla's Cybertruck, Right Here, Right Now...

To be honest, I am still rubbing my eyes from last night's reveal of the Tesla Cybertruck. This isn't necessarily a good or bad thing.



Frankly, I am a bit astonished and perplexed.



2019 LA Auto Show



Mostly because the truck looks like a complete joke. From the exterior design to the two failed demonstrations ("armor glass" and its failed active suspension demo) to the staggering stats, it's a big head scratcher.



As of now Tesla is forecasting for production to start on the single- and dual-motor variants in late 2021. You'll have to wait until 2022 for the tri-motor version.



Only four publications were given access to Tesla about one month prior to last night's reveal. To learn MORE about Tesla's Cybertruck, click "Read Article," below. In the meantime, check out the official pictures released by Tesla.





Were you expecting the 2022 Tesla Cybertruck to be a Honda Ridgeline with batteries? Did you expect Tesla to play is safe and work off the same template that Rivian has been shopping around? Did you expect a vehicle with more range and capability than a Bollinger B2? What exactly did you expect?



We struggled with the same question when we were invited out a month before the 2022 Tesla Cybertruck concept reveal to Tesla's Hawthorne, California campus, adjacent to SpaceX and the Hawthorne airport to give feedback on the truck. All we can tell you is that much like many of you, we weren't even close. Despite a myriad of speculation and expert conjecture, what awaited us behind a secured door into Tesla's design studio wasn't anywhere close to what we had predicted amongst ourselves...





