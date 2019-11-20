

Nissan's press release follows:

Nissan redesigns its best-selling Sentra sedan with a sexy new look at the 2019 Los Angeles Auto Show Nissan makes a statement with the all-new 2020 Sentra - bringing more style, refinement, connectivity and a sportier drive to the company’s best-selling vehicle of all time LOS ANGELES – On the eve of the 2019 Los Angeles Auto Show, Nissan unveiled its all-new 2020 Nissan Sentra celebrating the reinvention of the company's best-selling U. S. model of all time. The 2020 Sentra, which goes on sale in late January, transforms the storied nameplate into a head-turning compact sedan with class-leading interior refinement, standard Safety Shield 360, seamless connectivity and fun-to-drive performance. Sentra completes Nissan's redesigned sedan lineup– following major updates to Versa, Altima, and Maxima over the past two years.





2020 Nissan Sentra "Nissan has a vibrant portfolio of new-generation sedans for customers in the U.S. market," said David Kershaw, division vice president, Nissan Sales & Regional Operations, Nissan North America, Inc. "With more than 6 million Sentra vehicles sold, we believe the all-new Sentra will reach new heights offering refinement and quality, technology and performance not seen before. The lower stance and more athletic design cues from the Maxima sports sedan give Sentra a sexy new look." Originally introduced for the 1982 model year, the eighth-generation Sentra is built on a new platform that provides greatly improved proportions and stance – about two inches lower and two inches wider than the previous generation. The exterior also incorporates Nissan's latest design language found on its other dramatic sedans, including its signature V-motion grille, thin LED headlamps and floating roof. Sentra also features new wheel designs and a slate of new colors, including three new two-tone color combinations. Inside, the all-new interior of Sentra is more refined and luxurious, creating a high-quality experience for driver and passengers. Extra attention was paid to the smallest of details to improve the perceived and actual quality of the new Sentra. The feel of the steering wheel in the driver's hands, the smooth operation of the dials and switches were carefully crafted to create a premium feel. Available amenities range from quilted, leather-appointed, heated front seats and heated outside mirrors to Nissan's renowned NASA-inspired Zero Gravity seats and Intelligent Around View® Monitor. Infotainment and connectivity features include an available floating 8-inch multi-touch center display and NissanConnect® featuring Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™. The 2020 Sentra also features a new, fuel-efficient 2.0-liter, 4-cylinder engine rated at 149 horsepower and 146 lb-ft of torque – increases of 20 percent and 16 percent respectively over the previous generation's 1.8-liter engine. The new engine is also projected to offer improved fuel economy. Dynamic performance has been greatly improved through the use of a new independent rear suspension and a new rack electric power steering system. Advanced safety and driver assistance technologies, now available across the entire family of Nissan sedans, include standard Nissan Safety Shield 360, a suite of six advanced driver-assist systems that includes Automatic Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection, Rear Automatic Braking, and High Beam Assist. The new Sentra also offers standard 10 airbags, Rear Door Alert, Intelligent Forward Collision Warning, and Intelligent Driver Alertness. "The all-new Sentra delivers the whole package, with features and value that are hard to ignore," said Kershaw. "It's stylish, confident and connected – a true breakthrough in compact sedans."



