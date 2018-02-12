LAAutoShow: PALISADE. Rhymes With ESCALADE. Did Hyundai Copy GM's Baller Wagon Exterior Design A Little TOO Close?

When I first saw the Kia Telluride concept I remember one, liking it A LOT and thinking I wonder what the Hyundai version would look like.
Hyundai never said they were doing one but we spies just KNOW sometimes how the car world thinks.
So when we got the inside scoop it was finally going to be shown in LA from one of our moles we were excited to see the outcome.
Los Angeles Auto Show
**READ the 2020 Hyundai Palisade's press release HERE!
Now don't get us wrong, ALL car companies do a little thing here and there that you can see came from the inspiration of a competitors product.
But when I first set eyes on the Palisade I was looking at it directly from the side angle and INSTANTLY, my first thought was HOLY CRAP, THE ESCALADE HAD A BABY! So I walked around it and looked from all angles and I kept seeing ESCALADE, ESCALADE, ESCALADE. Even the exterior color looked Cadillac.
Of course, the interior is totally different but on the outside...
And then I thought, even the name RHYMES with Escalade! Coincidence? Or no?
So let us know, do you see what we see? ...hmmm, that line sounds like a Christmas song...And if you think it DOES copy from the Cadillac is that BAD, OK, GREAT IDEA or TOO FAR?
Agent 001 made sure to capture the 2020 Palisade, inside and out. Scope out the details, right here on AutoSpies.com!
Spies, discuss...
Los Angeles Auto Show
Los Angeles Auto Show