LAAutoShow: REAL-LIFE Pics Of The Hyundai Vision T — If THIS Is The Next-gen Tucson Does It Get YOUR Approval?

Agent00R submitted on 11/22/2019Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 5:26:15 PM
3 user comments | Views : 530 | Category: Misc News | Source: www.autospies.com
Making its debut at the 2019 Los Angeles Auto Show was the all-new Hyundai Vision T.
Sporting an aggressive design, it looks far different than other Hyundais on offer today.I think it's safe to say that it's embracing an entirely different design language.2019 LA Auto Show**READ the Hyundai Vision T press release HERE!And, to be honest, from the latest spy shots and videos I've seen, it actually lines up with the next-gen Tucson. Not only is Hyundai signaling us what's to come with the Tucson, it's also indicating it could be offering a plug-in hybrid variant for this upcoming, all-new Tucson.Having said that, we've got to wonder: IF the Vision T is a preview of the all-new Tucson, are YOU onboard with that?2019 LA Auto Show
"There are two opinions in this world. Mine and the wrong one." -- Jeremy Clarkson— Agent00R (View Profile)
"There are two opinions in this world. Mine and the wrong one." -- Jeremy Clarkson
— Agent00R (View Profile)
Not sure about the face but the rest needs to remain as concepty as possible when it is productionized.— MDarringer (View Profile)
Not sure about the face but the rest needs to remain as concepty as possible when it is productionized.
— MDarringer (View Profile)
Posted on 11/22/2019 5:38:48 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1
In the latest spy shots, the face is the part that is likely to remain close to the concept...— Agent00R (View Profile)
In the latest spy shots, the face is the part that is likely to remain close to the concept...
Posted on 11/22/2019 5:58:35 PM | | Votes: 1
If they can make the production version as close to the concept as possible then it's a winner. If it's a typically toned down uglified version, then no.— Section_31_JTK (View Profile)
If they can make the production version as close to the concept as possible then it's a winner. If it's a typically toned down uglified version, then no.
— Section_31_JTK (View Profile)
Posted on 11/22/2019 6:22:06 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1
Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters):
[img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]
[img]IMAGE URL[/img]
[img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]
AutoSpies presents the best Auto Show Photos, Automotive Videos, Car Reviews and Hot Rides. Paris Motor Show
More photo galleries
More latest news