LAAutoShow: REAL-LIFE Pics Of The Hyundai Vision T — If THIS Is The Next-gen Tucson Does It Get YOUR Approval?

Making its debut at the 2019 Los Angeles Auto Show was the all-new Hyundai Vision T.

Sporting an aggressive design, it looks far different than other Hyundais on offer today.

I think it's safe to say that it's embracing an entirely different design language.

**READ the Hyundai Vision T press release HERE!

And, to be honest, from the latest spy shots and videos I've seen, it actually lines up with the next-gen Tucson. Not only is Hyundai signaling us what's to come with the Tucson, it's also indicating it could be offering a plug-in hybrid variant for this upcoming, all-new Tucson.

Having said that, we've got to wonder: IF the Vision T is a preview of the all-new Tucson, are YOU onboard with that?


User Comments

MDarringer

Not sure about the face but the rest needs to remain as concepty as possible when it is productionized.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 11/22/2019 5:38:48 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Agent00R

In the latest spy shots, the face is the part that is likely to remain close to the concept...

Agent00R (View Profile)

Posted on 11/22/2019 5:58:35 PM | | Votes: 1   

Section_31_JTK

If they can make the production version as close to the concept as possible then it's a winner. If it's a typically toned down uglified version, then no.

Section_31_JTK (View Profile)

Posted on 11/22/2019 6:22:06 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

